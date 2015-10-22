Gediminas Stauskas: Man held over body in garage murder

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Gediminas Stauskas was discovered at the garage on Thursday and it is understood he may have been tortured before he was killed

Police investigating the murder of a man in County Tyrone have arrested a 34-year-old man.

The body of Gediminas Stauskas, 32, originally from Lithuania, was found in a garage near Coalisland last week.

A detective said the man being questioned was initially arrested on Tuesday in Portadown as part of a separate investigation into two shootings last month in Newry.

He has now been taken to a police station in Belfast for questioning.

Mr Stauskas was found dead at the property on the Moor Road, near Clonoe, on 15 October.

It is understood he may have been tortured before he was killed.

Mr Stauskas had a violent past, having been jailed for five and a half years for the 2011 manslaughter of a fellow Lithuanian, Audrius Aukstuolis.