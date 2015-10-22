Colin Duffy relatives not guilty of terror charges

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Left to right - Damien Duffy, solicitor Niall Murphy, Paul Duffy and Shane Duffy have been acquitted of terror charges

Three relatives of prominent Lurgan dissident republican Colin Duffy have been acquitted of terror charges.

They are Paul John Duffy, 50, of Ailsbury Gardens, Damien Duffy, 45, of Campbell Walk, and Shane Duffy, 44, whose address cannot be published due to reporting restrictions.

Belfast Crown Court was told the prosecution was "offering no further evidence against any of the accused".

The men were due to face trial later this year. They denied all charges.

The charges included conspiracy to murder police or prison officers.

After the prosecution said no further evidence was being offered against the men, a defence barrister asked for all three to be acquitted of the charges.

The judge returned not guilty verdicts for all charges and told the men they were formally discharged.