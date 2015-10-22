Man hurt rescuing cows from farm fire in Markethill

A man has been treated for burns after entering a farm building in County Armagh to rescue calves from a fire.

The fire broke out at an outhouse on a farm on the Tandragee Road in Markethill.

Sparks from welding at a joinery workshop on the premises are believed to have caused the fire. A number of gas cylinders in the building exploded.

The fire has been put out, but the road remains closed while safety checks are carried out.

The man was treated in hospital for burns and smoke inhalation and was later discharged.

The animals were unhurt.