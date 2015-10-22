SDLP leadership: Resigned chair had concern over party discipline, McDonnell says

Image caption Alasdair McDonnell said he believes he will continue as the party's leader

SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell has reacted to the resignation of the party's chairperson by saying she had concerns about internal discipline.

Rosemary Flanagan quit this week shortly after chairing a meeting at which a dispute among party members in West Tyrone was discussed.

Beyond confirming her resignation, she refused to comment further when contacted by the BBC.

Dr McDonnell said he hoped to meet her to discuss the situation.

"I've been talking to Rosemary on a couple of occasions and I've agreed to meet her later in the week," he told the BBC One NI programme The View.

"Rosemary has concerns about discipline at times in the party.

"Rosemary has concerns over her husband's health. She travels from Enniskillen to chair the party.

"She's under a lot of pressure and she has told me that in the past."

Image caption Former SDLP chair Rosemary Flanagan had "concerns about discipline" in the party, Dr McDonnell said

It has been reported that many SDLP activists in West Tyrone are refusing to recognise Daniel McCrossan, the candidate chosen to fight the next Assembly election.

But Dr McDonnell said those unhappy with the outcome did not have a case.

Unrest

"There was a selection convention held and the people voted for Daniel McCrossan," he said.

"That's what you do in a democratic party. Some people are discontented yet they didn't have the numbers.

"I do not interfere. I would basically prefer there was no unrest.

"Quite simply I do not interfere in selection conventions."

Asked why that was, given that the party chair had concerns over discipline, he said: "That is an issue for the party whip.

"We have a party whip and we have a disciplinary committee in the party and they deal with all those things."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Colum Eastwood said the SDLP's leadership contest was "positive for the party"

Colum Eastwood, the 32-year-old Foyle MLA who is challenging Dr McDonnell, said he would have handled things differently.

So far it has been a low key contest, but Mr Eastwood said he hopes that is about to change.

Rival

"I've asked that we can have some party hustings, some debates so the membership can hear what we've got to say," he said.

"But I'll be going round anyway, speaking to party members and offering them my vision for the future of the party and the country.

"We're having a democratic debate. They can happen internally, they can happen externally.

"I'm up for that discussion and debate and they can happen in a very positive way."

Mr Eastwood said that while he and his rival had differing opinions on how to take the SDLP forward, the contest was positive for the party.

Image caption Mr Eastwood launched his leadership campaign in Belfast on Thursday night

"Most importantly, it's about the SDLP reasserting its place within this community and becoming leaders again.

"I think its time for a change in the SDLP.

"The election results in the last couple of elections have been very, very poor for the SDLP and I think its time that we stood up and took notice."

Accuse

But Dr McDonnell, while saying Mr Eastwood had "a very bright future", claimed the contest was "just a bit too soon for him".

Asked about Mr Eastwood's criticism of recent election results, he said: "Colum, quite frankly, was campaign manager in one of those election results and I wouldn't accuse him or hold him accountable for the fact that there was a few votes lost."

"This is the normal cut a thrust, the ebb and flow of politics and of life.

"I'm very privileged to be leader of the SDLP.

"I believe I will continue to be leader beyond the 14th of November."