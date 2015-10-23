Banbridge incendiary devices: Residents lucky to escape injury say police

Image caption Sgt Stewart praised the bravery of those living in the area for their quick actions

Residents in Banbridge, County Down, were lucky to escape injury after incendiary devices were placed under two cars, police have said.

An object, believed to have been a container of flammable liquid, was set alight under a car at Larchwood Court, shortly before 03:00 BST.

The vehicle was damaged. A similar device was found below a second vehicle at the same property.

Sgt Billy Stewart said police are trying to establish a motive.

The family ran out of their house looking for help. Neighbours helped them douse the fire in the first car with a garden hose.

Sgt Stewart praised the bravery of those living in the area for their quick actions.

"It was very terrifying for the family and indeed the neighbours," he said.

Image caption An object, believed to have been a container of flammable liquid, was set alight under a car this car in Larchwood Court

"This is a very quiet residential area of Banbridge and it's not something that we're used to up here, so everybody concerned is extremely traumatised in relation to the incident.

"I have to say the actions of the family and indeed the residents has diverted what could have been a disaster last night."

Ulster Unionist MLA Jo-Anne Dobson has condemned those behind the attack.

'Intimidation'

"Sadly, this is not the first time we have seen a vehicle set alight close to someone's home in the town and I roundly condemn those responsible," she said.

"The people of Banbridge do not want this.

Image caption Forensic officers examined the scene of the attack on Friday morning

"This type of activity must stop immediately before we are dealing with a fatality."

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: "Whether this attack was an attempt at intimidation, the expression of a misguided political agenda or an act of mindless destruction, it is completely unacceptable.

"Those behind this attack have put people's lives at risk and caused damage to multiple vehicles.

"Their actions have no place in our society."

Police said the scene would be examined on Friday and have appealed for information.