Grey seal population flourishing in Northern Ireland's waters

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Good weather conditions have helped the seal population to thrive

The grey seal population is having a good year, with record numbers being born along the Northern Ireland coast.

Strangford in County Down, which is one of the areas where pups are counted, saw 107 recorded this year.

And places like the Copeland Islands, off the County Down coast, are also reporting good numbers.

The seal is the top predator in inshore waters and a strong population is taken as an indicator of the health of the surrounding ecosystem.

Image caption The pups lose their fluffy white coats after about after four weeks

The Department of the Environment's marine division monitors the seal population every year, drawing on help from volunteers and wildlife charities.

Stephen Foster is one of those in charge of the work.

Shore

"It certainly seems to have been a good season, and with the weather having been so good for the last few weeks they haven't been hit by storms," he said.

"That means there've been good conditions for the mothers to come ashore to feed them and help them grow."

Image caption Stephen Foster is one of the people monitoring the seal population

The pups are only on shore for a matter of weeks.

During this time they must put on about 2kg (4lb 6oz) of weight a day.

The mothers do not feed during this time, spending all their time at sea foraging for food and protecting their pups.

Maturity

They can lose about 4kg (8lb 13oz) a day while that is happening.

Image caption Good numbers of grey seal pups have been recorded in Northern Ireland this year

After four weeks, the pups lose their fluffy white coat and have to take to sea to fend for themselves.

It will take six years for the males to develop. The females take three years to reach full maturity.

They will then return to their breeding grounds to have their own pups.

Grey seals are a protected species.

The monitoring statistics are fed back to Europe to ensure Northern Ireland is living up to its protection responsibilities.