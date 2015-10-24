Newry shootings: Man faces two murder attempt charges

Image caption Two men were injured in separate shootings in Newry last month

A 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two shootings in Newry, County Down, last month.

Two men were shot in the legs during attacks on Sandys Street and Armagh Road in the city on 17 September.

The man was arrested after police searched a house at Churchill Park in Portadown on Wednesday.

He has also been charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm and a number of drugs offences.

Three guns and a quantity of suspected drugs were seized during Wednesday's search.

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested remains in custody.

Last month, a 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm with intent over the two shootings in Newry.

In the first incident, a man called at a house in Sandys Street and, after an argument, shot the occupant in the leg.

A short time later, another man was taken from a house at Ardfield Avenue, Warrenpoint, by four masked men and driven to the Armagh Road in Newry, where he was also shot in the leg.