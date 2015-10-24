Property firm Arborhill Ltd goes into administration

From the section

A property firm which had been planning to develop a hotel in Lisburn has been put into administration.

Arborhill Ltd has permission to build a 100-bedroom hotel on the Hillsborough Road.

Filings at Companies House suggest the firm also owns an industrial property in east Belfast.

The firm's last set of accounts, for 2014, show it had assets of around £4m and liabilities of around £5m.

It had borrowing with the Bank of Ireland.

The firm was controlled by the businessman Ken Cleland.

Mr Cleland is a board member of the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation