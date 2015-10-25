NI honeymoon couple drowns in South Africa

Image copyright Rodgers family Image caption Newly-weds Lynette and John Rodgers were on honeymoon in South Africa

A couple in their 20s from Northern Ireland has drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa.

John and Lynette Rodgers, from Holywood in County Down, were found on a beach at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Friday.

Efforts were made to resuscitate them, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Rescue workers said sea conditions were rough at the time, with strong rip-currents in the water.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rev Stephen Lowry: "It has come as a great shock to both the Reilly and Rodgers family"

It is believed they had gone for a swim shortly after arriving at the popular tourist resort.

A local man raised the alarm at about 18:00 local time after discovering the body of Mr Rodgers, 28, in shallow surf on Robberg Beach, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Two women walking along the beach found the body of Mrs Rodgers, 26, about 200 metres away.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the families of the couple said: "It has come as a great shock to both the Reilly and Rodgers families to learn of the sudden and tragic events in South Africa, which has taken the lives of Lynette and John.

"Our happiness in sharing their recent wedding has been thoroughly devastated. Both were very dearly loved and brought us great joy."

The UK Foreign Office said it was providing assistance to both families "at this extremely difficult time, and will remain in contact with local authorities".