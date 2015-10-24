Gediminas Stauskas: Man charged with Coalisland murder

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Gediminas Stauskas was discovered in a garage near Coalisland

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in County Tyrone.

The body of Gediminas Stauskas, 32, originally from Lithuania, was found in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October.

The accused has also been charged in connection with two shootings last month in Newry, County Down.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as firearms, drugs and other offences. He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.