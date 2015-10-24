Nine Nights Diwali Indian light show transforms Belfast
Crowds in Belfast city centre witness Nine Nights, an outdoor theatre event inspired by the Indian festival of lights, or Diwali.
Crowds in Belfast city centre have witnessed one of the largest outdoor theatre events staged in the city on Saturday night.
Inspired by the Indian festival of lights, or Diwali, the Nine Nights production transformed parts of the city centre through pyrotechnics and light projections as well as music and dance.
About 800 people in costume proceeded from Custom House Square, making their way to the city hall for the main event.
It began with a spectacular torchlight procession, as the participants told a story inspired by ancient Indian folklore.
A giant puppet tiger stalked its way through the crowd.
A troupe of Indian drummers beat out a rhythm to herald the beginning of the show.
Light projections transformed Belfast City Hall, as the crowd gathered underneath to watch the story unfold.
The event was organised by ArtsEkta, a Northern Ireland-based ethnic arts organisation that organises the annual Belfast Mela multi-cultural festival, along with outdoor arts company Walk the Plank.
Artistic director Nick Clark said it was "live storytelling on an epic scale".
Nisha Tandon of ArtsEkta said: "The story is a celebration of creation, birth and renewal, marking the start of new journeys, hopes and aspirations - a message which is particularly relevant for the city of Belfast."