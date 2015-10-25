Jenny Palmer hopes to stand as UUP assembly candidate

Image caption Former DUP councillor Jenny Palmer joined the Ulster Unionist Party last month

A former DUP councillor who quit the party to join the Ulster Unionists has said she would like to stand in next year's assembly election.

Jenny Palmer left the DUP ahead of an internal disciplinary inquiry after claiming she had been bullied.

Mrs Palmer, who joined the UUP last month, said: "I'm ambitious and I would love the challenge, but that's for the party to determine."

Speaking at the UUP conference, she said she was not motivated by revenge.

"I just want to make sure there is proper governance in Northern Ireland and that those who are letting Northern Ireland down are held accountable," she told the BBC's Sunday Politics.