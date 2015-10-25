Families devastated by Northern Ireland couple's South Africa deaths

Image copyright Rodgers family Image caption Newly-weds Lynette and John Rodgers were on honeymoon in South Africa

The families of a couple in their 20s from Northern Ireland who drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa have said they have been "thoroughly devastated".

John and Lynette Rodgers, from Holywood in County Down, were found on a beach at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Friday.

Efforts were made to resuscitate them, but they had died at the scene.

Rescue workers said sea conditions were rough at the time, with strong rip-currents in the water.

In a statement on Sunday morning, their families said: "It has come as a great shock to both the Reilly and Rodgers families to learn of the sudden and tragic events in South Africa, which has taken the lives of Lynette and John.

"Our happiness in sharing their recent wedding has been thoroughly devastated. Both were very dearly loved and brought us great joy."

The couple were remembered on Sunday at First Holywood Presbyterian Church, where they were married just over a week ago.

Rev Stephen Lowry said the congregation had been plunged into "intensive grief".

"Lynette grew up here among us in this church family and many of us will remember her in the GB (Girls Brigade) and as she played in the faith band," he said.

"Our prayers are very much with Lynette's mother, Eva Reilly and her brother, Graham and the parents of her husband John, Billy and Joanne and their extended families and friends at this time."

Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson said on Twitter: "Devastating news from South Africa. A life together cut short by such tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with both families."

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said on Twitter: "Very sad to hear the tragic news of young Co. Down couple who were drowned whilst on honeymoon in South Africa. My sympathy to their families."

It is believed the couple had gone for a swim shortly after arriving at the popular tourist resort.

A local man raised the alarm at about 18:00 local time after discovering the body of Mr Rodgers, 28, in shallow surf on Robberg Beach, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Two women walking along the beach found the body of Mrs Rodgers, 26, about 200 metres away.

The UK Foreign Office said it was providing assistance to both families "at this extremely difficult time, and will remain in contact with local authorities".