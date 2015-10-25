Man blames loyalist paramilitaries for Holywood home attack

A man has accused loyalist paramilitaries of attacking his home in County Down.

Police have appealed for information after windows were broken at the house in Dunville Park in Holywood at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

No-one was in the house at the time.

Conor Milligan said he believed he had been targeted because he is a Catholic.

He said: "Those people landed at my door in broad daylight - they didn't care about the kids in the street or what sort of impact they'd have on their lives. It was disgusting."