Arney Bridge: T P Flanagan poem carved in stone at 'NI's oldest bridge'

Image caption Arney Bridge is thought to have been built in 1620

A poetic tribute to what is thought to be Northern Ireland's oldest bridge has been unveiled in County Fermanagh.

On Arney Bridge was written by the Irish painter T P Flanagan.

It recalls a time when courting couples would meet at the bridge on the old coach road between Enniskillen and Derrylin.

The poem was recently rediscovered and has been carved in stone to form a seat beside the riverbank.

The artist, who died in 2011, was renowned for his landscape paintings of Fermanagh, Sligo and Donegal.

'Romanticism'

T P Flanagan's works inspired his friend, the late poet Seamus Heaney.

He would often cycle the country lanes around Fermanagh and would have crossed the bridge which is thought to have been built in 1620.

Image caption T P Flanagan wrote the poem On Arney Bridge in October 1945

Image caption Arney Bridge crosses the old coach road between Enniskillen and Derrylin

Sean Cox, chairman of Cleenish Community Association, said T P Flanagan's poem captures the romanticism of the bridge and evokes days gone by.

"In the days before the telephone and TV, the bridge was a meeting place for local people who gathered to hear the news and meet up especially on weekends," he said.

"It was also a place where courting couples met for some peace and quiet and even to plan their future together.

"If future couples both young and old want to meet up again at this place they'll now have a seat to rest on and reflect on this specially inscribed poem."

'Inspired'

The seat was unveiled by the artist's son Philip Flanagan who said his father would be impressed by the work.

Image caption The unveiling ceremony was conducted by the artist's son, Philip Flanagan

"I think what would give him a lot of pleasure is the fact that his poem has been taken and translated into a work of art in its own entity."

Image copyright Michael Hoy Image caption The sculptor Michael Hoy was also commissioned to carve the headstone for Seamus Heaney's grave

On Arney Bridge

On Arney Bridge, so some men say,

On Arney Bridge, where the winds are sweet,

There's noise of maidens' dancing feet;

There's tossing arms and flying hair

Flashing eyes and faces fair

There's moon-fire in the water

And haunting girlish laughter;

And sylph-like forms bend and sway,

Like reeds in the bud-tossing Winds of May.

On Arney Bridge, so some men say.

Poem courtesy of the Estate of T P Flanagan

Mr Flanagan added: "It'll be used and shared by the local community and maybe at some point some youngster will come along and be inspired and create something out of it, so there's a nice follow through and I think that would please him very much."