Report shows consumer confidence highest since 2008

Consumer confidence in Northern is at its highest level since 2008 according to a report by Danske Bank.

They say consumers will be spending more in the run up to Christmas.

The report shows consumer confidence levels bounced back in the third quarter of the year bringing the index to the highest level since 2008.

There was a dip in confidence earlier this year as a result of uncertainty surrounding the general election and ongoing problems at Stormont.

Low inflation and rises in real wages means people are feeling better off and that they have more money in their pockets.

Consumers are enjoying low prices for items like petrol, energy, food and drink.

Confidence rose across all parts of Northern Ireland; Belfast city is the most confident while the least confident areas are the south and the north west.