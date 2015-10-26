Darius Sikorskas accused of Coalisland 'body in garage' murder

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Darius Sikorskas appeared in court in Enniskillen

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man in County Tyrone.

Darius Sikorskas, of no fixed abode in Armagh, is accused of murdering Gediminas Stauskas, 32, who was originally from Lithuania.

His body was found in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October.

Mr Sikorskas was also charged in connection with two shootings in September in Newry, County Down.

He faces charges including attempted murder, kidnap and having a handgun. He is also accused of supplying cocaine and amphetamines.

In court in Enniskillen on Monday, he confirmed that he understood the charges, but refused to comment.

He was remanded in custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on 18 November.