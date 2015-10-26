Honeymoon drowning: Lynette and John Rodgers 'destined to be together forever'

Image copyright Rodgers family Image caption Newly-weds Lynette and John Rodgers drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa

A newly-wed County Down couple who drowned on honeymoon in South Africa were "destined to be together forever", the groom's family have said.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies of Lynette and John Rodgers, from Holywood.

Their families hope their bodies will be returned home later this week.

The couple were found at Plettenberg Bay on Friday. It is thought they had gone for a swim shortly after arriving at the popular resort.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Rodgers' family said that six years ago he had met "the love of his life - his future bride".

The statement said Lynette had "always been considered a member of the family" and "as one of us".

"They will always be remembered as one, a couple destined to be together forever."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tributes have been paid to the newly-wed County Down couple who drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa.

'Devastated'

Rescue workers said sea conditions were rough at the time the couple was found, with strong rip-currents in the water.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the couple, who were both in their 20s, but they had died at the scene.

Earlier, in a joint statement, their families said they were "thoroughly devastated" by their deaths.

Mr Rodgers, who was 28, was originally from Ballygowan, County Down, and worked for a printing company in Holywood.

Alderman Robert Gibson, DUP, from Ballygowan knows the Rodgers family and visited them to offer sympathy and support.

'Sad house'

"They are trying to come to terms with this tragic loss," he said.

"John was very capable and very athletic. He loved his dogs. He loved motorbikes as well.

"He was very much an active person and it comes as a shock that a young man so fit and strong and who was just married a week has died."

The councillor told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that the family said goodbye last week as the couple headed off on honeymoon, not realising that it would be the last time they would see them alive.

"It is a very sad house," he said.

"The main focus is getting the bodies home and it is a long wait for a family in mourning."

Mrs Rodgers, 26, was a physiotherapist.

'Tragedy'

Gordon Dunne, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), knows her relatives and spent some time with both grieving families on Sunday.

He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that they were "very deeply shocked and numbed by what has happened".

The families had celebrated the couple's wedding at First Holywood Presbyterian Church on Saturday, 17 October.

"Lynnette had a happy day of celebration on Saturday and within a week it turned to tragedy," Mr Dunne said.

"I met both families yesterday and they are certainly very dignified as they continue to make arrangements for the bodies to be brought home.

"We all, within Holywood, are deeply shocked at what has happened. The town is mourning today and will do for a number of days," the DUP MLA added.

'Heartbreaking'

Mr Dunne said he believed the people of Holywood would "rally round" to show support for the bereaved.

"We were initially numbed by what happened - just couldn't understand, couldn't comprehend how a celebration could turn to tragedy so quickly.

"It's just heartbreaking and many people knew Lynette through school and her contacts through the community, and through her family contacts, and many, many people are very heartbroken today about what has happened."

North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon also visited both families on Sunday.

"I have to say, they are enormously dignified and courageous in the face of what has been a terrible tragedy for each of these families," she said.

"We're looking at two young people, Lynette and John, who were married on a beautiful day, had a beautiful wedding - two lovely young people - just a week ago in Holywood.

"They set off on honeymoon, their whole lives are ahead of them and, within the week, devastation has struck.

"The lives of their families will never be the same again."