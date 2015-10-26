34 jobs under threat at Bangor tape company 3M

A Bangor manufacturing company is planning to cut 34 jobs, about one third of its workforce, according to a trade union.

The posts are at 3M, which makes masking tapes for the global market.

The union, Unite, said the jobs are likely to be lost because some of the factory's work is transferring to Italy.

The company has confirmed it is considering the move and that it would "impact" 34 jobs.

Announcing a 45-day consultation, company director Paul Williams said: "Under our proposals our premium range of masking tape products would continue to be manufactured at Bangor.

"We will consult employees in a professional, honest, open and fair manner. We will be sharing our thought processes with them and all employees will have an opportunity to ask questions and contribute views."

Most of the jobs could be lost by next April.

Sean Smyth of Unite said the announcement "has come as a cruel shock to the workforce".

The union said it had been given indications "that many of the job losses may have to be delivered through compulsory redundancy."

Consultations with management have started.