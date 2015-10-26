Boy critical after farm accident near Cloughmills
- 26 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
An eight-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a farm accident in north Antrim.
It happened on the Old Frosses Road near Cloughmills on Monday morning.
It is understood the boy fell from a tractor and sustained head injuries.
He was initially taken to Antrim Area Hospital but has been transferred to the Royal Victoria in Belfast.