RCM: Northern Ireland 'facing shortage of midwives'

Image caption Breedagh Hughes said the Northern Ireland government must act

Northern Ireland is facing a shortage of midwives unless action is taken, according to a new report.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) report has called for an urgent review of midwifery staff.

It said a rapidly ageing workforce, an increase in the number of births and more pregnant women choosing midwife-led care has prompted the shortage.

Northern Ireland has seen a fall in the number on midwives under 50 and a rise in those over 50, the RCM says.

"Whilst we don't have a midwife shortage, if action is not taken now we could soon be facing one," Breedagh Hughes of the RCM said.

"Once a shortage occurs - as in England - it takes years to recruit and train midwives to eradicate it. England's shortage has now lasted for a generation and we do not want to see that happen here.

"The Northern Ireland government must act to prevent this happening and undertake a review of maternity staffing as a matter of urgency.

"We have got to ensure that the service is able to meet the needs of women. We have rising numbers of older mothers and more obese pregnant women who often need more monitoring and support.

"This means planning to have the right numbers of staff to meet their needs. That means getting the right numbers of midwives in place very soon," she said.