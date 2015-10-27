Cloughmills: Boy critically injured at farm 'now stable'
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An eight-year-old boy who was critically injured in a farm accident in north Antrim on Monday is now in a stable condition in hospital.
It is understood he fell from a tractor and sustained head injuries at the farm on the Old Frosses Road near Cloughmills.
He was initially taken to Antrim Area Hospital but was later transferred to the Royal Victoria in Belfast.
The Belfast Health Trust confirmed that his condition improved overnight.