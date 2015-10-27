Cloughmills: Boy critically injured at farm 'now stable'

Image caption The boy was injured at a farm on the Old Frosses Road, near Cloughmills

An eight-year-old boy who was critically injured in a farm accident in north Antrim on Monday is now in a stable condition in hospital.

It is understood he fell from a tractor and sustained head injuries at the farm on the Old Frosses Road near Cloughmills.

He was initially taken to Antrim Area Hospital but was later transferred to the Royal Victoria in Belfast.

The Belfast Health Trust confirmed that his condition improved overnight.