Portadown College pupils attacked during school trip to Manchester

A group of teenage schoolchildren from Northern Ireland have been attacked and injured by a gang of hooded youths during a school trip to Manchester.

Fourteen pupils from Portadown College, County Armagh, aged between 14 and 17, were assaulted on Sunday.

Five were treated in hospital but the school's principal said none of them was seriously injured.

Greater Manchester Police described the incident as a 'brutal' attack.

Insp Fahar Zaman said: "This was an unprovoked attack on some young people who were visiting our city.

"It is very disappointing that the memories they are left with will be of this brutal attack.

"We are working with the Trafford Centre to gather evidence and we are following some positive lines of enquiry to find those responsible."

He said said police were treating the matter "very seriously" and were appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The students had travelled to the city as part of the school's annual trip to attend football matches in Manchester.

'Traumatic'

Craig, one of the pupils who witnessed the assaults, told the BBC that "at least 40" local youths attacked his school group as they left a shopping centre.

"We were just walking out of the Trafford Centre to go to the bus and a group of people from Manchester, who were all about the same age as us, came behind us and just started a fight basically.

"We were completely outnumbered and they just started a brawl."

He said one of the students from his school sustained a broken elbow in the attack and others were treated for concussion.

The pupils had just attended a football derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The principal of Portadown College, Simon Harper, said the teenagers who required hospital treatment were all discharged the same night and have since travelled home to Northern Ireland.

He said he had spoken to the teachers who had accompanied the students on the trip and was satisfied that emergency procedures had been followed.

The chair of the school's Board of Governors, Peter Aiken, said the attack was "traumatic" for the pupils.

"On Sunday evening, they were returning to their bus to go back to the hotel when they were set upon by a group of youths and unfortunately there were nine students on the receiving end of this incident.

"After the incident the police were involved, the students were taken to the police station.

"There were nine students, five needed hospital attention, they were subsequently released and allowed to join the rest of the school party."

'Physically abused'

Mr Aiken said school staff who were with the pupils "immediately contacted parents and college management and the college policy and procedure was put into play".

He added that the school authorities "honestly don't know at this stage" why the students were attacked and said they would be guided by the police in regard to a possible motive.

"I understand that Greater Manchester Police have been looking at CCTV and will be taking the investigation forward.

"Some of the children have been traumatised by the attack and I hope they will be able to get over this regrettable incident."