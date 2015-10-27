TalkTalk hack: Boy, 15, arrested in Northern Ireland released on bail

A 15-year-old boy arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the TalkTalk hacking attack has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The Metropolitan Police, which is investigating the attack, said a County Antrim house was searched on Monday.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences.

He was taken into custody at a County Antrim police station and was being questioned by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The investigation being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit, Police Service of Northern Ireland Cyber Crime Centre and National Crime Agency is continuing.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that the boy had been "bailed to a date in November".

News that the TalkTalk website had been hit by a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" broke last week.

The phone and broadband provider, which has more than four million customers in the UK, said bank details and personal information could have been accessed.

But credit and debit card numbers had not been stolen, it said.