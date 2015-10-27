Bombardier CSeries: Jonathan Bell to get update during Canada visit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bombardier has spent £520m on a new factory in Belfast to build wings for the CSeries

Economy minister Jonathan Bell will get an update on Bombardier's struggling CSeries aircraft programme during a trade mission to Canada this week.

Mr Bell will visit its factory in Montreal for talks with management.

Advance orders for the new planes have stalled, with the loss-making project now destabilising its wider business.

Bombardier employs 5,500 in Northern Ireland and has spent £520m on a new factory in Belfast to build wings for the CSeries.

Mr Bell is accompanying nine local firms as they search for new business during a five-day visit.

Northern Ireland currently does £360m of export business with Canada annually.

"Canada is an important market," Mr Bell said.

"I hope this week will be beneficial to the companies and look forward to hearing of future export successes as a result."