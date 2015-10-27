Seized timber to be used in HMS Caroline restoration

Image caption The timber will be used on the HMS Caroline, a World War One ship undergoing restorations

Almost 20 tonnes of timber seized by the UK Border Force will be used in a major conservation project in Belfast.

Instead of being destroyed, the timber will re-deck the HMS Caroline, a World War One ship which is being restored in a £14.5m project.

The endangered Latin American cedar has been heavily exploited and is subject to import controls to protect it.

The timber was offered to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, which passed it onto the restoration project.

Image caption The timber originates from Latin America and is subject to strict control guidelines

It will mean a saving of about £100,000.

HMS Caroline saw action in the 1916 Battle of Jutland - one of the the last major sea battles of WW1.

The ship has been in Belfast since 1924 where it was used as a training vessel and is home to the Northern Ireland Royal Navy Reserve.

The ship will open to the public in the summer of 2016, in time for the centenary of the battle.