Ballymurphy shootings: Bullet found in Joseph Murphy's body

Image copyright PAcemaker

A bullet has been found in the exhumed body of one of those killed in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971.

The round was discovered after the exhumation of Joseph Murphy.

Mr Murphy, 41, a father of 12, was injured in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in August 1971 and died 13 days later in hospital.

Nine others were also killed during a series of shootings by paratroopers over three days.

Earlier this year Coroner Jim Kitson told a preliminary hearing an exhumation order had been granted because of the "exceptional circumstances" of the case.

The shootings occurred during Operation Demetrius, when paramilitary suspects were being detained and interned without trial.

A priest and a mother of eight were among the civilians killed by the Parachute Regiment.

The 10 people shot dead:

•Fr Hugh Mullan

•Francis Quinn

•Daniel Teggart

•Joan Connolly

•Joseph Murphy

•Noel Phillips

•Edward Doherty

•John Laverty

•Joseph Corr

•John McKerr

An 11th person died of a heart attack after a confrontation involving a soldier.

Earlier this year, Mr Murphy's family said they believe he was shot at a military barracks after being injured and that a bullet may still be lodged in his leg.

Mr Murphy's daughter, Janet Donnelly, told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that her father had been shot in the right thigh and taken to the Henry Taggart army base. She said he lived for 13 days after he was wounded.

"He told my mother that while he was in the barracks, he was shot into his open wound. My father died and about two years ago, the Historic Enquiries Team (HET) uncovered new evidence to suggest there was a second bullet."

Ms Donnelly said the recovery of the bullet on Tuesday was "massive" for her family.

"My father was shot and then he was shot a second time inside an army base. This just proved the story that I grew up with that my father told my mummy," she said.

"Instead of being treated for his injuries he was beaten and then shot again."

She said his death had devastated their family.

"We were all young children and were left without a father," she said.

"We are getting closer to finding out what happened and I will go on until we get to the truth."

Mark O'Connor, a solicitor for the family, said: "This is an historic breakthrough. I'm delighted on behalf of the family.

"It's due to their hard work and perseverance that this evidence has been obtained."