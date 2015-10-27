Tech Mahindra: 200 Belfast jobs under threat at IT firm

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Tech Mahindra has lost a major contract with EE, the mobile and internet provider

Up to 200 jobs are under threat at an IT company operating in Belfast city centre.

The posts are at Tech Mahindra, a firm that provides business support to its client companies.

The company, which has its headquarters in India, set up in Northern Ireland in 2007 with the help of Invest NI.

The posts are at risk because it has lost a major contract with EE, the mobile and internet provider.

The BBC understands its workforce was informed of developments on Monday.

Subcontract

The work with EE is due to finish in early January.

A spokesman for Tech Mahindra told the BBC the EE contract was the "primary source" of its work in Belfast.

He added it was not yet clear how many jobs could be retained.

The company has its offices in Lanyon Place.

EE announced last month it was no longer going to subcontract work related to its broadband services.

That is what is currently done in Belfast by Tech Mahindra staff.