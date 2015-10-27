Man charged over 1997 Coalisland police station attack

From the section

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack happened at Coalisland RUC station in 1997

A man has been charged over a bomb attack on a County Tyrone police station 18 years ago.

A bomb exploded after being thrown at Coalisland police station on 26 March 1997.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with causing an explosion.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.