Man charged over 1997 Coalisland police station attack
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been charged over a bomb attack on a County Tyrone police station 18 years ago.
A bomb exploded after being thrown at Coalisland police station on 26 March 1997.
The 37-year-old man has been charged with causing an explosion.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.