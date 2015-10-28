West Belfast security alert prompted by postal van hijacking, police say

Image caption The road from the West Circular Road to Lanark Way had been cordoned off since early on Tuesday afternoon

A security alert on the Springfield Road in west Belfast on Tuesday was the result of a hijacking of a postal van, police have said.

A postal worker was removing items from the back of the van in Ross Road at about 10:30 GMT when he was approached by a man armed with a knife.

The hijacker forced the man to walk away from the van before driving off in the vehicle.

It was later found in Valleyside Close, prompting the alert.

The alert lasted for several hours before the Springfield Road reopened at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the van was examined by army bomb experts but "nothing untoward was found".

The vehicle has been seized by police for examination.

PSNI Det Insp Peter Mullan said the alleged hijacker was described as being "in his mid 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and skinny" and spoke with "a local accent".

"He was wearing a black hooded top, possibly with a logo on the chest, and red knee length football type shorts," he added.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who can identify the male, or anyone who witnessed the hijacking or the vehicle being abandoned. The number to call is 101."