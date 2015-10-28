Woman rescued from County Antrim cliff edge
- 28 October 2015
A woman who was trapped on a County Antrim cliff edge has been rescued by Coastguard and Royal Navy search teams.
It happened near Islandmagee at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.
She was winched to safety by the Royal Naval Search and Rescue helicopter from Prestwick. Larne lifeboat and Bangor inshore lifeboat also assisted.
She was taken to hospital in Belfast for treatment but her condition is not yet known.