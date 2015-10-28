Unite union says NI Executive needs to borrow more money

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Image caption Unite's Jimmy Kelly with First Minister Martin McGuinness and Junior Minister Emma Pengelly

The Northern Ireland Executive needs to borrow more money to boost the economy, according to proposals from Britain's biggest union.

The suggestion is in a discussion document launched at Stormont by Unite.

It says the Executive has "considerable unused borrowing powers" of about £1.2bn that could be used to fund a public sector investment programme.

The document also calls on London "to provide special support for Northern Ireland."

Unite's Ireland secretary Jimmy Kelly said: "Unite recognises that the NI Executive is facing significant budgetary constraints as a result of Conservative austerity cuts.

"But there are always choices. We want to start a dialogue about those choices."

Other proposals in the document which is entitled Growing the Economy & Living Standards are:

Guarantee no privatisation of public sector services;

Make public sector bodies living wage employers;

More scrutiny of a policy of reducing corporation tax;

Legislation to allow Translink to borrow cash to fund expansion.

Unite said its ideas are "realistic and realisable", but it warned against "brutal cuts to the public sector" as a way of rebalancing the Northern Ireland economy.

"Our paper identifies some options for a more proactive approach to growing the economy," Mr Kelly said.

"The Executive needs to investigate options to invest to grow a high-value added, outward looking, export-oriented economy based on a strong manufacturing sector, a robust skills-base and world-class infrastructure."