67 patients waited longer than 12 hours at A&E in September

Just under 70 patients had to wait at Northern Ireland accident and emergency departments for more than 12 hours in September, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety (DHSSPS).

Overall, performance at consultant led A&E departments has worsened since the previous quarter, with just under 75% of patients treated or admitted within four hours.

The government target is 95%.

Altnagelvin Hospital reported the largest decrease in performance, while the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast saw the most notable improvement.

Minor injuries units fared much better, discharging or admitting almost 100% of patients within the four hour target.

Between July and September, monthly attendances at all emergency care units increased by just over 1,500.