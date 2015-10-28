Ballymurphy body will not be reburied until questions answered

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ballymurphy man Joseph Murphy will not be reburied until questions about his death are answered

The body of a Belfast man exhumed after more than 40 years will not be reburied until questions about the circumstances of his death are answered, a coroner's court has heard.

Joseph Murphy, a father-of-12, was fatally injured in 1971 during a shooting incident which became known as the Ballymurphy massacre.

He died 13 days later in hospital.

Mr Murphy, 41, claimed British soldiers fired a second shot through an open wound.

When his body was exhumed on Tuesday, what is believed to have been a bullet was found.

Coroner Brian Sherrard said: "I will not order Mr Murphy's remains to be reinterred until I am completely confident that we have reached the end of this particular road."

Nine others were also killed by shots fired by members of the Parachute Regiment.

The victims, including a Catholic priest and a mother-of-eight, died in an Army operation that saw soldiers entered republican strongholds in west Belfast to arrest IRA suspects following the introduction of the controversial state policy of internment without trial.

A new inquest is proceeding into the deaths in Belfast.

The preliminary hearing, in Belfast's Mays Chambers, also heard that a forensic anthropologist may be asked to look at Mr Murphy's remains, which are currently in the city morgue.

Mr Sherrard said: "I am entirely open-minded.

"I would like to get clarity for the family and clarity for the community as to what has happened here."

However, the coroner urged caution and said it was too early to confirm whether the article found following Tuesday's exhumation was a bullet, a casing, a remnant or a fragment.

"We have to be careful not to pre-judge this," said Mr Sherrard.

"Until we actually get the analysis of what this article is, we need to be very careful."

A report is expected within a fortnight, the court heard.

Mr Murphy's family requested the exhumation in an effort to discover the truth around claims he was fired on a second time when in Army custody.

During his time in hospital, Mr Murphy alleged he was first shot in the upper thigh on the streets of Ballymurphy, but he claimed soldiers then brought him into a nearby barracks and shot him again, through his open wound.

While Mr Murphy thought a plastic bullet had been fired into the wound, his family suspected a live round may have been used.

There was an entry and exit wound on Mr Murphy's leg, suggesting one bullet passed through him.

A surgeon who treated him at the Royal Victoria Hospital said he had found a bullet lodged in his body - suggesting two rounds had entered.

However, a pathologist who conducted the subsequent post-mortem examination found no evidence of a bullet.

Outside the court, Mr Murphy's daughter, Janet Donnelly, spoke of her relief.

"At least we're not going to re-inter him and say we missed something," she said.

"It's better to do it now while he's been exhumed so that we can cover all the ground and make sure that nothing is missed. That's all we want.

"We want the bullet examined. If a bullet impacted on the bones, there has to be marks, there has to be something and if we get somebody to look at them and write their report on what they find, then that will go into our inquest and it means we will have covered all the ground.

"If we cover all the basics now then it's done and my daddy can be finally laid to rest.

"It was a difficult decision, but we tried everything else before we did this (exhumation). We had no choice."