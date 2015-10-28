Man abducted and assaulted by masked gang in Lisburn

A 22-year-old man who was attacked and abducted by a masked gang in Northern Ireland is recovering in hospital.

The victim was hit across the head near the Saintfield and Ballynahinch Roads in Lisburn early on Wednesday.

He was then bundled into a car by three masked men and taken to a flat.

He was able to escape and was found by police in the Barrack Street area of Lisburn at approximately 01:30 GMT.

He received hospital treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have appealed for witnesses.