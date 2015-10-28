Man attacked on doorstep of house he was working on in Craigavon

A 34-year-old man has been arrested over an attack in Craigavon, County Armagh, on Tuesday.

The victim was attacked on the doorstep of a house he was working on in the Drumgor Heights area.

He answered a knock at the door and was confronted by a man with a suspected firearm, who then tried to force his way into the house.

When the victim closed the door the man tried to stab him with a knife through the letterbox, before running off.

He was described as wearing a blue/grey fleece-type hooded top, blue jeans and gloves.

The victim was not physically injured in the attack, which was reported to police at about 12.40 GMT on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the area on Tuesday afternoon and is in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Colin Patterson appealed witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101.