Coalisland police station bomb attack: Blood stain on priest's car seat is key evidence, court told

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack happened at Coalisland RUC station in 1997

A blood stain, found on the back seat of a County Tyrone priest's car, is the key evidence against a man accused of trying to bomb a police station, a court has heard.

Paul Campbell, 37, was arrested in Portadown railway station on Sunday.

His address was given as The Mills, Coalisland.

The charges relate to an IRA grenade attack on Coalisland police station in March 1997.

Two men threw an improvised bomb at the station, but almost immediately an undercover unit of SAS soldiers returned fire.

One of the pair, Gareth Doris, was wounded.

Before the soldiers could detain him, they were surrounded by a crowd of several hundred people.

They fired a number of warning shots before the RUC arrived and used baton rounds to push back the crowd, allowing the SAS men to leave the area.

By this time, the second IRA man had escaped.

'Explosion'

He had apparently climbed into the back seat of a car being driven by a local priest, Fr Seamus Rice.

A short distance away, he got out and continued his flight on foot. The police maintain that man was Paul Campbell.

It is alleged he was identified by Irish police when he presented himself with gunshot wounds at Louth County Hospital using the false name of John Murphy.

His alleged accomplice, Mr Doris, was later convicted of the attack and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

He served two years before being released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, in 2000.

Dungannon Magistrates' Court was told that, since his arrest on Sunday, Mr Campbell has made no comment in the course of 14 police interviews.

On Wednesday, he refused to stand in the dock as the single charge of causing an explosion likely to endanger life was read out.

Despite police objections, the district judge granted bail.

The Public Prosecution Service, however, indicated immediately that they would be appealing that decision.

The case will now be heard again in the High Court on Thursday.