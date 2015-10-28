Officer justified in firing baton round says Police Ombudsman

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire recommended a review of guidelines for firing baton rounds

A police officer was justified in firing a baton round at a 17-year-old boy armed with a knife, the Police Ombudsman has found.

Officers told investigators he had been approaching them with the knife raised in his hand after attacking a police car in west Belfast in March 2014.

The youth had complained the firing of a baton round amounted to an assault.

However, the ombudsman found the use of the weapon had been lawful, proportionate and necessary.

'Most appropriate'

Police Ombudsman investigators were told the alarm was raised by the teenager's mother, who said he was trying to smash his way into her home with a baseball bat.

She said she feared for the safety of her other young children in the house.

When police arrived, the woman told them her son had left and may have taken a knife with him.

Armed officers were deployed to assist, but he was found by uniformed police who said that when he was ordered to put the knife down, he approached their car and began hitting its boot.

The officer who fired the baton round was in a second vehicle providing cover.

'Drop the knife'

He said that after giving a warning, he fired as it was "the most appropriate less than lethal means of force" given his distance from the youth.

The officer estimated that the youth was about 15 feet away when he fired - beyond the effective range of Taser - but was closer to and approaching another officer.

He said he feared that if he got any closer, police would have been left with no option other than to use live fire.

Police Ombudsman investigators recovered an eight-inch serrated kitchen knife at the scene

The youth and two of his friends alleged the baton round was fired with no warning, while police witnesses said the officer had shouted: "Armed police, drop the knife."

The Police Ombudsman sent a file to the Public Prosecution Service, who said no officer should be prosecuted over the allegation.

While finding that the use of the weapon was justified, Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire said there was a lack of clarity within police guidelines and recommended these be reviewed to ensure the test for use is "correct, clear and unambiguous".