New Lodge protest against alleged extortion attempts

Image caption Local representatives addressed the protest in the New Lodge area of north Belfast

Hundreds of people have protested against alleged extortion attempts on builders in north Belfast.

Residents of the New Lodge and local politicians came out to support contractors who are building new homes in the area.

Kate Clarke of the group New Lodge Safer Streets said people in the area were "sick and tired of this happening".

"It just seems like they're opportunists," she said.

"Once they see a brick or something coming into the area, they're there looking protection money - it's absolutely disgraceful and we can't condemn it enough."

SDLP North Belfast assembly member Alban Maginness said community representatives were "united in solidarity" against threats and intimidation.

"We are not going to allow these criminals to interfere with the development," he said.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said the community had been "campaigning since the 1990s for the redevelopment of the New Lodge Long Streets, which were some of the worst Victorian housing conditions in Belfast".

"The message from the people of the New Lodge is loud and clear to the criminal gangs and it's a message of defiance in the face of threats, and solidarity with the workers building much-needed homes," he said.