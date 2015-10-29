Honeymoon drowning: Wreath laid for Lynette and John Rodgers
A wreath-laying service has been held in South Africa in memory of a couple from Northern Ireland who drowned while on honeymoon.
Lynette and John Rodgers, from Holywood, County Down, drowned at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape last Friday.
The service was held there on Thursday morning.
Their families hope their bodies will be returned to Northern Ireland later this week.
Mr Rodgers, who was 28, was originally from Ballygowan, County Down, and worked for a printing company in Holywood.
Mrs Rodgers, 26, was a physiotherapist.