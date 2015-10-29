Honeymoon drowning: Wreath laid for Lynette and John Rodgers

From the section

Image copyright Ewald Stander Image caption A memorial was held on the beach where the couple died

A wreath-laying service has been held in South Africa in memory of a couple from Northern Ireland who drowned while on honeymoon.

Lynette and John Rodgers, from Holywood, County Down, drowned at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape last Friday.

The service was held there on Thursday morning.

Their families hope their bodies will be returned to Northern Ireland later this week.

Image copyright Rodgers family Image caption Newly-weds Lynette and John Rodgers drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa

Mr Rodgers, who was 28, was originally from Ballygowan, County Down, and worked for a printing company in Holywood.

Mrs Rodgers, 26, was a physiotherapist.

Image copyright Ewald Stander Image caption People gathered on the beach for a wreath-laying service to remember Mr and Mrs Rodgers