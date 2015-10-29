Northern Ireland

East Belfast: Pipe bomb found 'lying on street'

A pipe bomb has been found during an overnight security alert in east Belfast.

Police said they were called to Island Street at about 01:40 GMT after a report that a suspicious object had been discovered lying in the street.

Army bomb disposal officers examined the object and declared it to be a "viable pipe bomb-type device".

No homes were evacuated while they dealt with the device and the operation ended shortly before 06:00 GMT.

