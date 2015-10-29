East Belfast: Pipe bomb found 'lying on street'
- 29 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pipe bomb has been found during an overnight security alert in east Belfast.
Police said they were called to Island Street at about 01:40 GMT after a report that a suspicious object had been discovered lying in the street.
Army bomb disposal officers examined the object and declared it to be a "viable pipe bomb-type device".
No homes were evacuated while they dealt with the device and the operation ended shortly before 06:00 GMT.