Belfast: Masked gang ransacks pensioner's home

A gang of masked men has ransacked the home of an elderly woman during a burglary in north Belfast.

The gang entered her house in Downview Mews at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday and told the woman, who is in her 70s, they were looking for drugs.

They ransacked a bedroom and stole money, before leaving the house in the direction of Donegall Park Avenue.

The woman was not hurt. Police appealed for information about the gang members who were aged in their 20s and 30s.

They were wearing jeans and dark clothing.