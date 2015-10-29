Sean Corrigan: Woman arrested by police investigating death in west Belfast

From the section

Image copyright Corrigan family/PSNI Image caption Sean Corrigan, 31, died after being found at a flat in west Belfast last year

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested by police investigating the death of a man in west Belfast last year.

Sean Corrigan, 31, died in hospital after he was found at a flat in St Mary's Gardens in September 2014.

Post mortem results indicated he may have died in suspicious circumstances.

Police said the woman was arrested in west Belfast on Thursday. Last month, police renewed their appeal for information about Mr Corrigan's death.