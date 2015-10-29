Man attacked with sledgehammer in Carrickfergus

Image caption A man has been attacked with a sledgehammer and baseball bats in a paramilitary-style attack at a house in Carrickfergus

A man has been attacked with a sledgehammer and baseball bats in a paramilitary-style attack at a house in Carrickfergus.

Just before 21.00 GMT on Wednesday, police received a report that four masked men forced their way into the house on Rosebrook Avenue, where they assaulted the 39-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Michael Sweeney said: "I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."