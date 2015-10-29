Teenager refused on Belfast bus 'because of Linfield coat'

Image copyright Garth McKelvey Image caption Teenager Garth McKelvey was reportedly refused onto a Metro bus because he was wearing a Linfield coat

The public transport operator Translink has launched an investigation, after a teenager was allegedly refused onto one of its Metro bus services, because he was wearing a coat bearing the Linfield Football Club logo.

The boy's brother, Rab McKelvey, said his younger sibling Garth was on his way to work in a charity shop, when he was told he could not board the bus on Belfast's Lisburn Road.

He posted on Twitter that the reason given for the refusal was the 16-year-old's jacket.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Garth McKelvey's brother Rab tweeted that he was refused onto a Metro bus because of his coat

In response, Translink said it had no policy on what passengers wear on its services.

A Translink spokeswoman said: "We are aware of this incident and take complaints of this nature very seriously.

"As a public service, we hold great value in serving the whole community and we have no customer policy in place that would restrict clothing of this nature.

"A full investigation is now under way."