West Belfast stabbing victim 'very seriously ill'
- 29 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was stabbed in west Belfast is said to be in a "very serious" condition in hospital.
It happened at about 13.40 GMT on Thursday at Hawthorn Street, near the Falls Road.
The victim is thought to be in his 30s.
A section of the road was cordoned off while the scene was examined, and police have appealed for information.