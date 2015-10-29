Northern Ireland

West Belfast stabbing victim 'very seriously ill'

A man who was stabbed in west Belfast is said to be in a "very serious" condition in hospital.

It happened at about 13:40 GMT on Thursday at Hawthorn Street, near the Falls Road.

The victim is thought to be in his 30s.

A section of the road was cordoned off while the scene was examined, and police have appealed for information.

