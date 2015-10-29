SDLP leadership: Seamus Mallon backs Colum Eastwood in contest

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Colum Eastwood has received the support of a number of senior SDLP members

Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon has endorsed Colum Eastwood in the party's leadership contest, the BBC has learned.

Mr Eastwood is challenging current leader Alasdair McDonnell, and party activists will vote next month at the annual SDLP conference in Armagh.

Earlier this year, Mr Mallon called on Dr McDonnell to step down as leader.

Asked about Mr Mallon's endorsement of the Foyle MLA, Dr McDonnell said Mr Mallon was "entitled to his opinion".

Image caption Seamus Mallon said in May that Dr McDonnell should step down as leader "as soon as possible"

"People have elected me to do a job and I'm going to do that job," he told BBC NI's The View programme.

"Seamus is a very distinguished member of the party, but we have some 300-odd other delegates out there with opinions.

"The majority have pledged their support to me."