Belfast city centre attack: Arrest after man is stabbed in the back

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Belfast city centre.

The victim is in a "stable condition" in hospital following the incident that happened at about 21:25 GMT on Thursday.

Elsewhere, a 30-year-old man was stabbed at Waveney Road in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man and a woman, both aged 23, had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The injured man was described on Friday as being in a "stable condition".

Also, a man who was very seriously injured in a stabbing in west Belfast on Thursday is now also stable in hospital.

He was attacked at Hawthorn Street, near the Falls Road, at about 13.40 GMT.