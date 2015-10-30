Honeymoon drowning: Bodies of John and Lynette Rodgers brought home for joint funeral

Image copyright Rodgers family Image caption Newly-weds Lynette and John Rodgers drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa last week

The bodies of a newly-wed couple who drowned on their honeymoon in South Africa have been brought home to Northern Ireland for their funerals.

John and Lynette Rodgers died on a beach at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Friday 24 October.

A joint funeral is to be held for the couple at First Holywood Presbyterian Church in Holywood, County Down, where they were married two weeks ago.

The ceremony is due to take place on the morning of Monday, 2 November.

Mrs Rodgers, 26, was a physiotherapist from Holywood.

Her 28-year-old husband was originally from Ballygowan, County Down, and worked for a printing company in Holywood.